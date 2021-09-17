JustInvest LLC Buys 7,065 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $259.37. 144,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

