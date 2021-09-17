JustInvest LLC Buys 9,339 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $54.04. 520,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.