Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 2,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,284. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3823 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

