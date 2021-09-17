KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in August

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.99.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,543. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.