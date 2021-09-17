KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,392. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

