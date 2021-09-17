KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce sales of $2.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KemPharm by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.31.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

