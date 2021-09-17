KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $335.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $299.88 on Friday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $300.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.