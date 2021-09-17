KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $335.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.
Repligen stock opened at $299.88 on Friday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $300.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.91.
In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
