KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

