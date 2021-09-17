Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Trimmed by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

