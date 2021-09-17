Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 856.50 ($11.19). The company had a trading volume of 40,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,553. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.85. The company has a market cap of £267.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total value of £369,000 ($482,100.86).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.