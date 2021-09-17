Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

LON KWS opened at GBX 3,156 ($41.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,923.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,701.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 128.29. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

