Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of KVSB opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

