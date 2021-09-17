Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $783.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

