Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

KGFHY opened at $10.18 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

