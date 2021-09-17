KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Up 144.7% in August

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,864. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

