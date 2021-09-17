KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

