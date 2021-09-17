KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $373.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.