Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Klabin stock remained flat at $$9.55 during midday trading on Friday. Klabin has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get Klabin alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.