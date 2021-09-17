KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.95

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 23174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNYJY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

