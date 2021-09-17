Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDSMY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

