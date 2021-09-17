Konomi Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.49 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.49 million and $2.77 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

