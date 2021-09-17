Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,584. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

