Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,984. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 334.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

