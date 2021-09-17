KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Position Trimmed by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 3.5% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $97,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after acquiring an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,003,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,244 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 442,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 671,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 814,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

