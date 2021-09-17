KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,298 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGRN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KGRN traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. 110,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

