Krispy Kreme, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 209,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,713,337 shares of company stock valued at $123,268,014 over the last three months.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

