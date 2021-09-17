Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

DNUT stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,713,337 shares of company stock valued at $123,268,014 over the last ninety days.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

