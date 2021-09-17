Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KHNGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.