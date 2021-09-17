L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $19,518,278.78 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LHX stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average is $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.