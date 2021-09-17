Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,238. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

