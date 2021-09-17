Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $167.01. 8,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,080. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

