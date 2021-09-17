Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,141. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

