Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin Sells 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LKFN opened at $63.13 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

