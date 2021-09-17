Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.59 on Friday, hitting $606.26. 39,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $296.17 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $609.72 and its 200 day moving average is $610.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

