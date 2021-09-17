Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $615.85 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $296.17 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $609.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.78. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

