Lambda Market Capitalization Reaches $23.83 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $23.83 million and $4.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,611,356 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.