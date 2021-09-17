Lance Torgerson Sells 5,376 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

Shares of CVEO stock remained flat at $$22.57 on Friday. 16,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

