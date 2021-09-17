LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNXSF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

