Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Financial Contrast

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 15.81% 13.18% 7.28% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 9 5 0 2.36 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus target price of $342.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.67%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $4.73 billion 4.52 $721.00 million $11.54 29.70 Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.39 $6.76 million $0.11 109.27

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Martin Marietta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

