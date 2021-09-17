Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 55.8% in August

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
Leatt Company Profile
