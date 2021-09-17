Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 55.8% in August

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

