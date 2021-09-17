Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $113.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

