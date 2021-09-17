Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

LESL stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

