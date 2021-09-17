Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $12.98. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,430 shares of company stock worth $976,737. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

