Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTUM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 156,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,302. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

