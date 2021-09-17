Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the highest is $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $385.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Livent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

