LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post $29.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.23 million and the highest is $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $118.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $97,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

