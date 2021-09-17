LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Acquires $32,500.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,644,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert S. Ellin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.
Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
