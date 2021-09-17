LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Acquires $32,500.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,644,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert S. Ellin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.