Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.81. 34,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.