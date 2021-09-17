Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $216.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $210.90. 176,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

