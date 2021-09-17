LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 354,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,431,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.22. 224,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.